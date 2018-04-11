You’re Invited

Concert planned

SIDNEY — The Singing Contractors will perform at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Hardin United Methodist Church, 6073 Hardin-Wapak Road, Sidney.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

For more information, call 214-6806.

Guest speaker coming to Piqua Grace UMC

PIQUA — A special guest speaker coming to Piqua Grace United Methodist Church on April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and all women are invited to an event at Grace UMC Piqua at 9411 N. County Rd 25 A. Erin Campbell will be sharing the testimony of her conversion from atheist to Christ follower.

All women are welcome. The cost is $8 and includes breakfast and refreshments. You may register and pay online at pgumc.com or call the church at (937) 773-8232.

Covington Christian Church dinner

COVINGTON — The Covington Christian Church is having their annual Chicken & Noodle Dinner on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Serving time is 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The dinner features homemade noodles and chicken, real mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. The cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Carry outs are available. The Church is located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington.

Proceeds from this dinner go to offset the costs of the youth activities and camps. Mark your calendars and plan to join us for a delicious homemade dinner and fellowship.

If you have any questions regarding the dinner contact the church office at 473-3443.

Free health screenings offered

COVINGTON— A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by GIVE Medical Ministry, 9 a.m. noon on Saturday, April 14, at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington.

Along with free health screenings and information, a free healthy breakfast, door prizes, an “Ask the Pharmacist” feature, a drug disposal option and a Children’s Health Fair will be offered to those attending.

Contact Tom Downs, GIVE Medical Ministry at give@ginghamsburg.org, 937.473.5195, or 1000 Mote Drive, Covington with questions concerning the health fair.

Self-defense class planned

PIQUA — Central Baptist Church is sponsoring a Women’s Self Defense Class, Friday, April 20, at 6:30 pm at the church, located at 115 Staunton Street, Piqua.

The cost is $5 at the door. Please call 937-778-0980 and leave your name and a phone number where you can be reached.

In the event that they have more than 25 participants, they will have another class on Saturday, April 21, at 6:30 pm.

Concert planned

PIQUA — Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., will be holding a free concert on April 22 at 6 p.m. The Ball Family will be performing Southern Gospel music.

Public invited to concert

PIQUA — Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., will be holding a concert with Matthew Smith and Indelible Grace on April 25 at 7 p.m. The concert is free to attend.

For more information, visit www.greenestreetumc.org.

Westminster salad luncheon celebrating 46 years

PIQUA — Please join the Women of Westminster (WOW) in celebrating the 46th year of their Annual Salad Luncheon on Thursday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash Street, Piqua, at a cost of $8.

They will again offer their signature hot chicken salad along with a delicious array of vegetable and fruit salads, and to add to your luncheon enjoyment, music will be provided by 2-4-U.

There will also be a limited number of flowering baskets for sale.

All proceeds from the luncheon support missions and projects that focus on Piqua youth and families.

The luncheon is in the lower dining room and an elevator is available.