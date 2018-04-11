Public input on city zoning code welcomed

PIQUA — The process of overhauling the city’s zoning code will continue next week with a big push to receive input from the community and other stakeholders on what they would like the city’s zoning code to include.

The city of Piqua Development Department is inviting residents, community members, and business leaders to participate in the CodePIQUA Public Design Charrette being held Monday, April 16, through Thursday, April 19.

“CodePIQUA is about to jump into the public charrette phase,” City Planner Chris Schmiesing said during this week’s Planning Commission meeting.

“Charrette” is defined as an intensive effort to finish a project, particularly an architectural design project, before a deadline, so the public design charrette week is expected to collect a lot of community input in order to improve the city’s zoning code.

Schmiesing previously explained at the public kick-off meeting for this project in Februrary that CodePIQUA is about looking at the city’s zoning and subdivision regulations to make sure that they reflect what the community said was important in the Comprehensive Plan Update in 2007. CodePIQUA is also tasked with creating a transportation plan, such as suggesting bicycle and truck routes.

The week-long public design charrette will begin on Monday, April 16, at 6 p.m. with a hands-on workshop at the Fort Piqua Plaza. Attendees will be encouraged to share thoughts and ideas about where exactly bicycle and truck routes should be located, along with what residential and commercial development patterns and building standards they find most desirable, according to a press release from the city of Piqua Development Department.

On Tuesday, April 17, at noon, a Lunch and Learn will focus on transportation. This discussion will highlight best practices for creating street and trail networks that effectively serve the needs of all modes of transportation.

On Wednesday, April 18, at noon, a Lunch and Learn will focus on form-based coding. This discussion will highlight how communities are using easy to read and understand text and illustrations to encourage the development of residential and commercial projects that reflect the characteristics and preferences of the local community.

There will also be open design studio sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m to noon. Anyone is welcome to drop in during these sessions to meet with the project team and discuss items of particular interest in a more informal, one-on-one setting.

The Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning sessions are all being held at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, 308 N. Main St.

On Thursday, April 19, at 5 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m., there will be an open house/presentation highlighting what was discussed during the week-long charrette and the initial Piqua transportation plan and urban form sketches that were prepared during the open design studio sessions. The Thursday evening session will be held in the commission chambers on the second floor of the City of Piqua Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water Street.

The Piqua City Commission approved the CodePIQUA project in December, authorizing a contract with Code Studio not to exceed $150,000 for Code Studio to update the land use and development codes and create a thoroughfare plan within the city.

For more information about the project, visit www.codepiqua.com.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_CodePiqua-logo-copy-cmyk.jpg

Community invited to charrette week

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336