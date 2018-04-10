Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an altercation between several female subjects on the 600 block of Miami Street on April 6 at 1:50 p.m. Police spoke with all individuals, who were warned to stay away from each other.

THEFT: There was a report of an employee allegedly stealing deposits from Pizza Di Roma for a week on April 6 at 2:15 p.m. Jefferson L. Dotson, 25, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

A customer of Home Depot reported a theft that she observed happen on April 6 at approximately 3:50 p.m. An employee advised they did not need or want a report.

A bicycle was stolen on the 600 block of West Ash Street on April 6 sometime between 5-9 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of U.S. Route 36 and Robert M. Davis Parkway on April 6 at approximately 5:45 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There were reports of a pit bull running loose in the area of the 800 block of Cottage Avenue on April 6 at 7:15 p.m. and later on the 500 block of Orr Street. The dog was not located either time.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject heard approximately three to four gun shots on the 800 block of West High Street on April 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. The area was checked, and nothing suspicious was located.

TRESPASSING: The Red Roof Inn and Suites reported a male trespassing on April 7 at approximately 1:20 p.m. The male, who had been warned in the past, was charged. Justin W. Griffin, 27, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male subject trying to get into the back door of a home on the 400 block of East Ash Street on April 7 at approximately 11:30 p.m. The male subject was located in the backyard of the residence. David E. Ward, 54, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

MAKING FALSE ALARM: A caller advised money was stolen from her purse by a friend on West Water Street on April 7 at 5:50 p.m. Upon speaking with both parties, it was found out that the caller was intending to purchase drugs from the friend. The caller and friend were both charged. Randi N. Nelson, 36, of Covington, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms in connection with this incident. Ashley C. Torchick, 30, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony trafficking in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer observed a female he recognized who didn’t have a valid license and had a warrant out for her arrest on Boal Avenue on April 8 at 7:15 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted, and the female was cited for driving under suspension and arrested on the warrant. Female was taken to the Miami County Jail and incarcerated on the warrant. Tara J. Farrell, 37, of Piqua, was picked up on three counts of first-degree misdemeanor probation violations.