Garbry Ridge planning expansion

PIQUA — Garbry Ridge Assisted Living is planning an expansion of its existing facility in addition to constructing independent senior living cottages with hopes of breaking ground on the project this year.

The Piqua Planning Commission approved concept designs that HCF Management, Inc., the owner of Garbry Ridge, Inc., submitted to the city for this project during the planning commission’s meeting Monday evening. The planning commission gave their recommendation to the Piqua City Commission for final approval of the planned unit development (PUD) concept design and the zoning designation change from open space to PUD that HCF Management is seeking.

If the commission approves the concept plan and zoning change during their meeting next week, HCF Management plans to add on to their existing facility at Garbry Ridge, located at 1567 Garbry Road, in addition to building independent living units. Their long-term goal also includes an eventual replacement building for their long-term care facility Piqua Manor, potentially bringing it on-site to Garbry Ridge.

“We’ve been with the community a long time,” Brent List, project manager of HCF Management, Inc., said.

List said that their hope is to create a campus-style setting at Garbry Ridge. The property includes 28 acres within city limits that also run alongside the Ohio to Indiana trail system.

HCF Realty of Garbry Ridge, Inc., purchased property on Garbry Road and constructed the existing assisted living facility in 1998, according to a letter submitted by Revis Nickles, vice president of Development & Properties at HCF Management, Inc., to the city of Piqua. According to Nickles, their expansion includes a 15-unit memory care addition and an additional wing, if needed, to the existing facility along with approximately three buildings with two units in each building as the senior living cottage homes.

“We hope to anticipate digging soon,” List said.

Phase one of the proposed project is to develop the site utilities and roadways required for the addition of the assisted living units to their current building and the senior living cottages along with some portions of parking, utilities, and storm drainage retention. Subsequent phases, including the construction of the new facilities and homes, will take place over the next three to four years.

In regard to Piqua Manor, List said that goal was in the five-to-10-year plan to construct a replacement building for the long-term care facility and is not in the near future. He said that they recently renovated the facility, but they are running into issues with nearly 40-year-old building.

“That is a far-off concept,” List said. “Not anything immediate.”

In other news:

The planning commission also authorized a private school special use at 411 N. Main St. A dance studio is expected to fill the space.

The planning commission authorized a vehicle sales and service special use at 530 N. Main St. This is the location of the former Castle’s Auto Repair (CAR), and a golf cart sales and repair business is expected to open at this location.

The commission also recommended rescinding a protective covenant restricting the retail use of a vacant property in the Peters Subdivision on Sunset Drive. The covenant restricts the use of that property to only pharmaceutical use. The current owner and residents of the Peters Subdivision consented to rescinding the protective covenant. This resolution will go before the city commission for final approval.

The planning commission also offered their support of and gratitude for the donation of a statue honoring Congressman William M. McCulloch from businessman James F. Dicke II.

