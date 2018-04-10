YWCA event to feature Rum River Blend

PIQUA — The April 24 YWCA Evening Dessert will feature Troy-based band Rum River Blend for an evening of musical entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Rum River Blend performs a mix of traditional bluegrass, folk, gospel and children’s songs.

“The audience is encouraged to join in on the fun as kazoos, spoons, washboards and various other noise-making instruments are often passed out to the crowd,” said Jenny Stewart, chairperson of the membership committee that sponsors the program.

Linda Tatarian, the leader of the band, plays a five-string banjo and sings while

her husband, Chris Tatarian, plays rhythm guitar and sings backup vocals. The group, which has been performing since 1992, also consists of Bill Benning playing acoustic/electric bass guitar, Carl Phillis on the fiddle, and Mark Acton occasionally joining the group with harmonious vocals and the mandolin.

“Rum River Blend will bring you a great evening of music, sing-a-longs and just plain old fun,” Stewart added. “You won’t want to miss this entertaining evening.”

Cost for the Evening Dessert is $3 per person, which is payable at the door. YWCA membership is not required. Reservations should be made by Monday, April 23.

Located at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, the YWCA is handicapped-accessible.