Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant’s vehicle had the left front tire punctured on the 600 block of South Main Street overnight between April 3-4.

A power meter was reported as being damaged on the 1600 block of South Main Street on April 5 at 9:45 p.m.

THEFT: Police responded to a call referencing a child’s plastic play set being stolen from the front porch of a residence on the 300 block of Ridge Street on April 4 sometime between 7:30-11 a.m. No known suspects. A report was taken.

A complainant advised two females were taken to the loss prevention office after stealing items and concealing them in their purses at Walmart on April 5 at 11:05 a.m. Tammy S. Danner, 48, of Dayton, and Jenna E. Roberts, 22, of Tipp City, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Terry L. McReynolds, 55, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a report of a theft that took place at Kroger on April 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The utility office reported a theft of services on the 600 block of West North Street on April 5 at 4 p.m.

MENACING: A complainant reported a male sent him and his son threatening Facebook messages on April 4. No charges were filed.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was flagged down by a subject in the area in reference to a road rage incident in the area of Aerovent Drive and East Ash Street on April 2 at around noon.

A male subject was reportedly stumbling and acting strange at Walmart on April 5 at 7:05 p.m. The complainant believed the subject was intoxicated. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

ASSAULT: Police responded to a call referencing a juvenile male student assaulting another male juvenile student at the Piqua Central Intermediate School on April 4 at 12:15 p.m.

ASSIST SQUAD: Police responded to a call referencing a female subject not breathing on the 400 block of South Main Street on April 4 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Female was found to be breathing but not conscious. Female was transported to the hospital by EMS. Drug-related evidence was found. The investigation is pending lab results.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A complainant wanted a male subject warned for telecommunication harassment and trespassing against her and her roommate on Covington Avenue on April 4 at 5:40 p.m.

A complainant wanted a female warned for telecommunication harassment and trespassing on South Main Street on April 4 at 11:25 p.m. The female suspect was warned.

A male subject reported receiving threatening text messages from an unknown subject on South Downing Street on April 4 at 11:50 p.m.

ACCIDENT: Police were dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries in the area of East Ash Street and Kienle Drive on April 4 at 8:25 p.m.

HIT SKIP: A vehicle struck a parked car into another parked car and the first parked car struck a porch to a residence on the 500 block of South Street on April 5 at 12:45 a.m. The suspect vehicle left the scene and was located about three blocks away.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A complainant advised her neighbor’s dog ran up to her and jumped on her on the 500 block of Orr Street on April 5 at 6:40 p.m. An officer made contact with the dog’s owner and warned her for a dogs running at large violation.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ash Street for an animal complaint on April 5 at 8:20 p.m. A complainant advised there was a dead cat in the alley and it appeared to have been shot. An officer looked at the cat and determined it was hit by a car not shot. A neighbor advised he would dispose of the cat.