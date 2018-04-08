Festival lineup announced

TROY — The 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival Committee has confirmed its entertainment lineup for the weekend-long event, scheduled for June 2-3 in downtown Troy.

With this year’s theme being “Strawberry Palooza,” efforts were made to make the local event a true celebration of music.

“People come to the Troy Strawberry Festival for many reasons, but this year we wanted to make sure the musical acts were a big draw,” said Eric Roetter, 2018 festival chair. “We are really excited with the lineup for 2018.”

The lineup for 2018 includes:

Friday, June 1

Hometown Kickoff Celebration at Treasure Island

6-7 p.m. Homegrown Talent finals

7:30-9 p.m. Velvet Crush

Saturday, June 2

• Prouty Plaza

10-10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

10:30-11 a.m. Tour de Donut — Glazer Selection

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Little Mr. & Miss

1-2:30 p.m. Rock This Way

3-4:30 p.m. Blind Karma ( playing hits from the last 50 years).

4:30-5:30 p.m. Home Grown Talent Winners

5:30-6 p.m. Taste of Strawberry Challenge

6-7:30 p.m. New Frontiers (Journey Tribute)

• Levee Stage

10:30-11:30 a.m. Kung Fu — Kong Hoi Kung Fu Association

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cardio Drumming – Fit Friends

12:30-1:30 p.m. Bellamy Dance

1:30- 2:30 p.m. Pie Eating Contest

2:30-3:30 p.m. Belly Dancing demonstration by Salsa City

3:45-3:00 pm McGovern Irish Dancers

4:30-5:30 p.m. Ryan Mundy (original and cover country)

Sunday, June 3

• Prouty Plaza

10-11 a.m. Declare on the Square (Christian)

11:15 a.m. to noon Cory Breth (Adult Contemporary)

12:15-1 p.m. Ty Cooper (original and cover country)

1:15-2:30 p.m. Shadow Life (80’s rock)

2:45- 4:15 p.m. Buzzard Kings (vintage heartland rock)

4:30-6 p.m. Brother Believe Me (variety)

• Levee Stage

11 a.m. to noon Diaper Derby

1-2 p.m. Cardio Drumming by Salsa City

2-3 p.m McGovern Irish Dancers

More community performers are expected to be added to the Levee Stage.

For more information about the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival entertainment lineup, visit www.gostrawberries.com , the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/troystrawberryfestival, or call (937) 339-7714.

The mission of the Troy Strawberry Festival is to create a vibrant and welcoming festival experience which results in positive recognition and economic impact for the Troy community and for local non-profit organizations.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_BerryPalooza_cmyk.jpg