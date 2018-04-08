Apple Tree to host Christmas event

PIQUA — Apple Tree Gallery, downtown Piqua’s Christmas and Halloween store, will be hosting a unique Christmas shopping event on Saturday, April 14, and the event is open to the public.

This special day-long event allows attendees to browse and purchase rare and collector Christmas and Halloween items, as well as attend lectures given by expert Christmas collectors. This is the sixth year Apple Tree Gallery has hosted the event.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be vendors from across the Midwest selling Christmas and Halloween items from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, as well as early 1900s Santas, postcards and older Radko ornaments. Other items available will include Dept. 56 houses, artist-made spun cotton ornaments, paper houses and other vintage collectibles.

In addition to the shopping opportunities, there are three informational presentations scheduled throughout the day. Dennis Smith will talk about White House Christmas cards, feather tree expert Dennis Bauer will speak about the history and development of the lighting of the Christmas tree, and Dan Livesay will present on the topic of patriotic Christmas.

This event is an opportunity for Christmas collectors and fans to mingle and shop for unique Christmas items and learn from real experts and longtime collectors of vintage Christmas items. The cost to attend all the educational sessions plus the marketplace is $5 per person, payable at the door.

Apple Tree Gallery is located at 405 N. Main St. in downtown Piqua. For a schedule of events and more information about the event, call 773-1801.

This special marketplace is being held in conjunction with the Ohio Friends of Christmas’ Christmas meet.