Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to items being stolen from inside of the complainant’s vehicle on the 200 block of First Street on April 2 between 6-7 a.m.

There was a report of shoplifting at Walmart on April 3 at 2:35 p.m. Joseph R. Young, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A caller said there was a male standing in an alleyway, talking to himself and possibly intoxicated on the 1000 block of Camp Street on April 2 at around 7 a.m. The male, who was intoxicated, was located and given a ride to a sober family member’s house. He was cited for disorderly conduct. Johnathan I. Reineke, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident in reference to a vehicle striking another in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street on April 2 at approximately 1 p.m.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident reported on South Street on April 2 at 5:20 p.m. A citation was issued.

Officers responded to an accident with no injuries in the area of South Downing and Young streets on April 3 at around 8:30 p.m. After investigating the accident, the at-fault driver was cited for right-of-way at an intersection.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to a report of a car windshield that had possibly been damaged by a baseball at Pitsenbarger Park on April 2 at 6:30 p.m.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers responded to a report of a male possibly overdosing on heroin on April 2 at 7:40 p.m. The male was transported to UVMC by the Piqua Fire department.

A caller advised her boyfriend was found unresponsive in the restroom and possibly overdosed on Covington Avenue on April 2 at 8:15 p.m. EMS transported the boyfriend to UVMC for further evaluation.

SEX OFFENSE: A female subject reported a possible sex offense on Summit Street on April 3 at 3:15 p.m.