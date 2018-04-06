Melody Men show upcoming

PIQUA — Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 63rd annual show presented by the Melody Men Chorus of the Barbershop Harmony Society. This year’s performances will be presented on April 28 at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua.

Show times are 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The first half of the show will feature the Melody Men singing some old songs and new songs in the barbershop style for part of the first half. The half will conclude with an appearance of special guests, the Troy High School Troy Tones who will offer a different style of a cappella music.

The second half of the show will begin with the quartet The Core Jad. The show will conclude with all three groups on stage.

For tickets or show information contact Ken Crawford at (937) 475-6816 or visit melodymenchorus.org. Pre-event ticket prices are $12 for general admission; student prices are $5; groups of 10 or more, the tickets are $10. each. Limited reserved seating, at $17, is also available by contacting the above telephone number. General admission tickets are $15 at the door.

The Melody Men Chorus meets on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street United Methodist Church, Piqua.