Math Night adds up to family fun

PIQUA — Piqua Central Intermediate School held their second annual Math Night at the school on Thursday evening, bringing students and their families in after hours to have a meal and play math games.

“It’s really a community event,” fourth grade math teacher Lisa Feitshans said.

Feitshans organized the event with the help of the math teachers at PCIS, over 30 volunteers, and the support of the school’s administration.

Feitshans was also a recipient of a grant from the Awesome Piqua Foundation last year to hold PCIS’s first Math Night, and she did not let those funds go to waste, as there were still funds left over from last year’s event to go toward Thursday’s Math Night. The school was also able to give out free hot dogs on Thursday.

Hundreds of students and their family members went around to eight different stations to solve math-related puzzles to learn, as well as qualify to be put into a drawing for six different prizes.

“We are hitting fractions,” Feitshans said. She said that the stations included a Skittles fractions table, a station where students measured boxes, a mock grocery store, a station where students created shapes using toothpicks and marshmallows, dice games, and more.

“We want to make it fun,” Feitshans said.

The Math Night was also timed to take place approximately two weeks before PCIS students are scheduled to take state math tests, hopefully to help get students get into a good frame of mind for those tests, Feitshans said.

There was also an opportunity for parents and their kids to go head-to-head to see who was better at math.

“It’s kind of nice for families to spend some time together,” Feitshans said. She added later that “the best part is seeing the parents and kids interact.”

“This is our first year here,” said parent Samantha Ward, who attended Math Night with her son, Johnny, who is in the fourth grade.

When asked what he liked about math, Johnny said, “More that it is an easy subject.”

Jeb Friend came to Math Night with his daughter, Olivia, so he could be involved in Olivia’s academics and have a fun time with her.

When asked what she liked about math, Olivia said, “I’m good at it.”

Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson also attended Math Night, saying his kids were having a fun time with the different math stations.

“I love it. It makes math fun,” Thompson said.

Fifth grade teachers Kate Roberts and Tabitha Arnold were among the dozens of adult volunteers, signing students up as they came through the door.

“Getting them excited about math — that’s the fun part,” Roberts said.

PCIS event blends education, entertainment

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

