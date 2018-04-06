Mainstreet Piqua nominated for contest

PIQUA — In late February, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked off its third annual America’s Main Streets contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. Mainstreet Piqua is among this year’s nominees.

America’s Main Streets plays an important role in the long-term success of communities and helps build a sense of place reinforcing this year’s theme: “Local Memories. Lasting Impact.”

“Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest shines a light on the pride business owners and communities take in their Main Streets,” Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle said. “We know small businesses on these Main Streets help them thrive and have a measurable economic impact. This contest is a chance to share those stories with people from coast to coast.”

This year, Mainstreet Piqua is celebrating its 25th year as an organization. Mainstreet Piqua supports local businesses and hosts public, family-oriented events that bring the community together. Some of the events include Taste of the Arts, Rockin’ River Duck Drop, Christmas on the Green, the Piqua Farmer’s Market and more. Their next big project is a mural to be painted downtown and this summer they will host one of the Ohio Chautauqua events.

“Mainstreet Piqua is the quality of life organization in the Piqua community,” Executive Director Lorna Swisher said. “The events that we do in downtown Piqua are the kind of events that make people love this community and want to raise their families here, retire here, or move here. None of those events happen without the volunteers that make them happen. Their passion for this community makes me work hard every day to make even better things happen for the Piqua community.”

If Mainstreet Piqua wins the America Main Streets contest, the winnings will be used to create a retail storefront competition. The contest winner will be announced June 4.

The first round of voting in the contest began as soon as Mainstreet Piqua was nominated and runs through April 22. Vote for Mainstreet Piqua at https://goo.gl/ESLxcu.

For more information on Mainstreet Piqua, visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com or contact Swisher at (937) 773-9355 or mainstreetpiqua@woh.rr.com.

Swisher http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_Swisher-Lorna.jpg Swisher