Bradford woman sentenced for escape

MIAMI COUNTY — A Bradford woman was sentenced to jail time this week after failing to return to jail after receiving medical furlough in November.

Christina M. Hobbs, 42, of Bradford, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and additional suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor escape.

Hobbs was incarcerated on a probation violation for receiving stolen property on Aug. 11. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, Hobbs was granted a furlough for medical issue on Nov. 17, which permitted her to stay at the Upper Valley Medical Center overnight for observation. Hobbs was released from UVMC on Nov. 18, but she failed to return to the jail as directed by her medical furlough from Miami County Municipal Court Judge Gary Nasal.

Hobbs was later picked up on a warrant on March 7 for her failure to return from her medical furlough, and she was sentenced on Tuesday.

Hobbs is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

A St. Mary’s woman was sentenced for child endangering this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Courtney M. Engel, 18, of St. Mary’s, pleaded no contest to first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time on Thursday.

Engel was originally charged in February. According to court records, a Tipp City police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 75 exit 68 toward Weller Drive on Feb. 16. The driver was reportedly a 15-year-old male juvenile with no driver’s license. Engel was reportedly a passenger and admitted to the officer that she allowed the juvenile to drive her mother’s vehicle from Minster to Dayton.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• William B. Bleything, 41, of Piqua, received suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Brittany A. McKee, 30, of Sidney, received 32 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft and for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Tynesha L.R. Davis, 33, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Lisa Stanifer, 35, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kelly R. Bilbrey, 44, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Paul V. Bilbrey, 45, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools.

• Jonathon S. A. Lipscomb, 23, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering and fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

• John R. Reineke Jr., 56, of Covington, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Failed to return to jail after furlough

