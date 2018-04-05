Ag society, 4-H seek donations

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Agricultural Society is currently working on funding to replace goat and rabbit pens at the Miami County Fairgrounds. This is a project that the 4-H community has embraced and the youth are being creative in raising the necessary funds.

The Agricultural Society has been able to secure some in-kind donations, including labor and material, but the two projects combined will cost approximately $61,000.

Some of the youth have baked cupcakes and Buckeyes for donations, raising enough to build approximately seven of the required 200 goat pens, valued at $700 each.

The two groups have written letters to local organizations seeking donations and essays have been written addressing how the new pens will not only maintain safety for the animals, but for the exhibitors and spectators as well.

Those interested in having the 4-H youth speak to their organization about this project can contact the Miami County Fair office at 335-7492 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or send email to mcas1@frontier.com.

To make a tax-deductible donation toward the project, send a check payable to MCAS to: Miami County Agricultural Society, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Please mark in the memo section whether the donation is for goat pens or rabbit pens.