Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: A caller observed damage to the front left side of her vehicle near Walmart on March 30 at 9:30 a.m. It is unknown where or when this accident occurred.

There was a hit skip accident reported on the Interstate-75 ramp near mile marker 83 on March 30 at around 5 p.m.

There was a report of a possible hit skip accident on Staunton Street on April 1 at around 7 a.m. One vehicle was struck, and the suspect car was still in road. No contact could be made at that time with the suspect car owner. The suspect vehicle was towed. The investigation is pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A complainant at McCulloch, Felger, Fite and Gutmann reported a man threatening her on March 30 at 10 a.m. Kirt E. Shepard, 50, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A complainant advised her toolbox went missing from the bed of her truck on New Haven Road sometime between March 29-30.

A male subject reported a juvenile male stole an item from Family Dollar and fled on a bicycle on March 31 at 4:40 p.m. The juvenile was not located.

A suspect attempted to walk out of Walmart with a cart of items on March 31 at approximately 6 p.m. The male suspect fled when approached and was not located.

A bike was reported stolen on the 100 block of Young Street on April 1 at around 4:15 p.m.

DRUG OFFENSE: A complainant reported he was being threatened by an acquaintance on the 400 block of Adams Street on March 30 at 3:10 p.m. The acquaintance was arrested on a warrant and suspected heroin was found and seized.

A male subject reported drugs in a vehicle he was repossessing on South Downing Street on March 31 at 5 p.m. The drugs were seized and destroyed.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A complainant advised on March 30 that her house on Fifth Street had been egged the previous night. No damage was reported, and no suspect information was provided.

SUSPICIOUS: A male subject reported finding an unmarked package in his mailbox on Cambridge Street on March 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The male subject did not know who placed the package in his mailbox. The package was collected from the subject.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: Dispatch advised a dog was in the area of South Downing Street chasing people on March 30 at 6 p.m. An officer responded to the area and was unable to locate the dog.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damage complaint on the 400 block of West North Street on March 31 at 2 a.m. A window was found to be broken from a rock being thrown at it. No suspects were indicated.

An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle door was left open and found a message written on one of the vehicles windows in sharpie marker on the 700 block of South Wayne Street on April 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

ROBBERY: A third-party complainant advised a male had smacked her friend on the head and stole her phone on the 1400 block of Covington Avenue on March 31 sometime between 2:20-3 p.m. The victim advised she wasn’t wanting to press charges.

TRESPASSING: A person was trespassed from Z’s Food and Spirits on April 1 at 2:30 a.m.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: Police responded to a call referencing damage done to a residence by a male subject who does not reside there on West High Street on April 1 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, no damage was found, but the homeowner indicated the male subject used his vehicle without his permission. The vehicle was returned by the male subject. This case is pending.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bike was found on the 100 block of Morrow Street on April 1.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with an injury on the 1500 block of Brook Street on April 1 at 5:10 p.m.