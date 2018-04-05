Public invited to be in music video

PIQUA — Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds recently invited local residents to be a part of a music video to celebrate the city of Piqua.

Hinds did not name the group that produced the original song for the video, but during this week’s Piqua City Commission meeting, she said that the group was local, homegrown talent.

The goal of the video is not only to publicize the city of Piqua, but also to create a better sense of self-image for local residents.

“This video — the idea for this is to really promote our self as a city and all the attributes that we have to the wider Miami Valley, to the state, to the nation, and to the world in that matter, and also to ourselves,” Hinds said. “Piqua’s a pretty awesome place to live, and we want to celebrate that.”

Hinds and the crew she is working with will be filming that music video around town during the weekend of April 14-15.

“You’ll see us all over town as we’re trying to film and get different parts of our community,” Hinds said. “But the final big culmination of the video … is going to be a parade scene on Main Street.”

The public is invited to attend this parade and possibly be a part of the music video on Sunday, April 15. Those interested in being a part of the parade’s crowd scene for the music video are asked to join them on Main Street on April 15, from 2-4:30 p.m.

“There do have to be some releases filled out for this, but we would love to have you come out and be a part of the crowd scene and just celebrate the wonderful community that we have,” Hinds said.

Hinds encouraged the public to watch for updates to appear on her Mayor Kazy B. Hinds Facebook page or the city’s website at piquaoh.org, as there is going to be more information coming out about this in the next few weeks.

“I am really excited about this, and the group that has been working with me on it are very excited about bringing this to fruition,” Hinds said. “We will have a big final celebration of this summer where we will show to the community and just celebrate the wonderful place that we live in.”

Hinds

Parade scene to be held April 15

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

