Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

FALSE ALARMS: Seth D. Hutchinson, 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms and first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment on March 28. Hutchinson was charged in connection with an incident reported on March 25. Police were dispatched to a welfare check where the caller was possibly harassing the victim by having the police sent to her house for false reasons on Looney Road on March 25 at 8 p.m.

HIT SKIP: Police responded to a hit skip traffic crash on Brook Street on March 29 at approximately 10:45 a.m. The victim followed driver to his residence where he was found to be highly intoxicated. John N. Wallace, 54, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a hit skip traffic crash on the 700 block of Young Street on March 29 at around noon.

A suspect hit a victim’s vehicle and left the scene on the 500 block of Park Avenue on March 29 at around 6:15 p.m. A gray passenger side mirror was found at the scene.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male suspect continued harassing communication with an ex-girlfriend on March 29 despite being told to stop the night prior. Talon M. Ely, 24, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller said he heard approximately 10 gunshots near the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on March 29 at 2 p.m. The area was checked, and nothing was found. Officers were unable to hear any gunshots.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: Owner of property requested police to warn two subjects that have been sleeping in their truck for trespassing at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on March 29 at around 11 p.m. Police made contact with both individuals and advised they were not welcome on the property and, if seen on the property again, they will be charged.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance in front of a residence on the 600 block of South Downing Street on March 29 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Several subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant’s ex-boyfriend kicked her vehicle, resulting in a dent, on the 300 block of South Street on March 30 at 4:15 a.m.