AREA BRIEFS

Annual nominations sought

PIQUA — Deadline for nominations for the 22nd annual YWCA Women of Excellence and Young Woman of Tomorrow Awards is Monday, May 15, at 5 p.m. or postmarked on May 15. Nomination forms are available at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., by phone at 773-6626, or e-mail Leesa Baker at lbaker@ywcapiqua.com.

The awards, established by the YWCA in 1997, have been given annually to recognize women in Miami County who have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or in civic and community activities. The honorees must reside, be employed or be active in Miami County. An individual, a group, or an organization may submit nominations. The Young Woman of Tomorrow honoree must be between 16-22 years of age as of May 15.

The honorees will be selected by a committee of impartial judges composed of men and women from throughout Miami County. Awards will be presented at a gala luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Have some Farkle fun

PIQUA — Come and join the fun in learning how to play Farkle, a dice game that can be played with any number of people. Farkle Mania, instructed by Jenny Stewart, will be taught on Friday, April 13, from 12-1 p.m., followed by group play from 1-3 p.m.

“We have so much fun playing this game and love that you can play with both small and large groups,” said Stewart. “Lots of laughter and camaraderie is included.”

Plan to join in on this exciting class by stopping at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or calling 773-6626 for more information or to register for the class. Membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Kids’ spring class set

PIQUA — Join the Upper Valley Career Center Early Childhood Students for the “Welcome Spring!” class on Monday, April 16, from 6-7 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua. The class is open to children ages 3 through kindergarten. YWCA membership is not required.

“Little ones in the class will celebrate all things spring, enjoy fun art projects, stories and singing,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Each child will also receive their very own spring book to take home, too.”

“We have really enjoyed our partnership with Upper Valley and this promises to be a very fun and special class for the kids.”

For more information or to register your child for the class, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.