Volunteers sought for smoke alarm event

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department is partnering with the Northern Miami Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross to host a smoke alarm installation event on Saturday, April 28, as part of the nationwide Red Cross campaign “Sound the Alarm.”

Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams of the Piqua Fire Department said that Piqua is one of the kick-off communities for this campaign, and they will be focusing on the Southview area of Piqua.

Smoke alarms are free to residents and will be installed by Red Cross volunteers, along with information about how to keep your family safe from fires and other emergencies.

Nationwide, in the past three years, over 1 million alarms have been installed and many lives have been saved as a result.

Volunteers who are at least 18 years of age or older are needed to go door-to-door April 28 to install alarms in the Southview area. Interested volunteers are asked to meet at the Mote Park Community Center at 9 a.m. on April 28.

For those who don’t live in Southview, won’t be home that day, or who just wants to schedule a different time to have an alarm installed, contact the Northern Miami Valley Chapter Red Cross office at (937) 332-1414 or go online to www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.

All needed training and equipment will be provided by the Red Cross. The event is scheduled to be complete by 3 p.m.

For questions or to volunteer, call the Red Cross at (937) 332-1414, or the Piqua Fire Department at (937) 778-2013.