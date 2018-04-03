Driver rescued after car swept off road

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A car rests partially submerged in a ditch off Hardin Road at Shawnee Trail, north of Piqua, after being swept off the highway by rushing water during heavy downpours on Tuesday afternoon. The driver was trapped in the vehicle until he was rescued by members of the Piqua Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle, Tom Nemac of Piqua was uninjured.
