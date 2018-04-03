Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports:

March 31

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched to the 7900 block of Penny Rd. in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Cory Aikman and it was discovered he had an active warrant out of Montgomery County. Warrant was confirmed and Cory was taken into custody with no issues.

April 1

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white 2002 Hyundai Accent for several marked lane violations on State Route 41, Elizabeth Twp. Upon further investigation the driver, Blaich Zeller, was taken into custody for operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 4700 block of State Route 571, Union Twp. in reference to a burglary complaint. After investigation, it was determined that someone had taken oatmeal cookies from a hiding place and steaks from the freezer inside the residence.

April 2

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of State Route 202, Bethel Twp. on a burglary complaint.

WARRANT: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for failing to display their license plate on southbound I-75 in Concord Twp. Subsequently the driver, identified as Christopher Gulley, was cited for failure to display and for driving under suspension. His passenger, identified as Kelly Koon, had an active warrant out of Montgomery County Ohio for aggravated drug possession.