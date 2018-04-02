Teen reported missing in Piqua

PIQUA — The family of a 14-year-old teen is seeking his whereabouts, and he is believed to be in the Piqua area.

Stephan Herron, 14, of Piqua, was reported as missing to the Piqua Police Department on March 30.

Herron is believed to be a runaway and possibly staying with friends in the Piqua area, according to the Piqua Police Department.

“Nobody will tell where he’s at,” Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said.

Herron is in the eighth grade in Piqua. He is a white male and five feet tall. He weighs approximately 105 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Herron was last seen wearing a white and gray jacket, blue jeans, and white and gray Nike tennis shoes.

For those with information, the Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027 or through the non-emergency Miami County Dispatch number at (937) 440-9911.

Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477).

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging type the keyword PIQUAPD and your message, then send it to 274637 (CRIMES on most cell phones).

For more information on Submit-A-Tip platforms visit bit.ly/PPDtips.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

