Pet of the Week

Mickey’s story

Mickey was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. He is just about the sweetest young man ever. Come and meet this laid back boy and give him a new forever home. He likes to be around humans and doesn’t seem to mind other animals. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.