Miami County sees growth in 2017

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County’s population increased by about 700 people between 2016 and 2017, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

Estimates project that Miami County grew by 740 people from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017, from 104,382 people to 105,122 for a growth of .7 percent. Since the last census in 2010, Miami County’s population has grown by a projected 2.6 percent.

While he noted that the numbers are estimates, Miami County Department of Development Director Richard Osgood called them a “good sign.”

He also pointed to plans for new residential construction in the county as evidence that the county is growing, including housing developments in Troy and West Milton.

“We also see construction activity. There’s been an approval for a number of homes going up in Troy,” he said. “Hopefully people recognize that there are good jobs here and they’re moving in to fill them.”

As recently as 2015, Miami County had more people moving out than moving in from other states or parts of Ohio, numbers from the state’s Office of Research show. The Office of Research is the state’s liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2015, 4,956 people migrated into Miami County, while 5,737 moved out for a net migration of -781. Most of the migration flowed between the neighboring counties of Montgomery, Clark, Darke and Shelby Counties. Those coming in from out of state largely came from Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. When people left Miami County for other states, the top destinations were Indiana, Alabama, Utah and Texas.

The next census in 2020 is just a few years away and will include new write-in areas for ethnic origin, among other changes.

According to Osgood, the Department of Development uses census data as a resource when trying to attract new businesses to the county.

“We use it to have conversations with potential employers, with people who might be expanding. Increasing represents the workforce, a solid workforce, so that’s always good,” Osgood said. “If you’ve got population leaving, that’s not good in terms of trying to attract new businesses or help existing businesses expand.”

The Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program produces annual population estimates for the country, its states, counties, cities and towns and uses that information in federal funding allocations.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Miami County fast facts • 2017 population estimate: 105,122 • 2010 population estimate: 102,506 • Estimated population growth since 2010: 2.6 percent • Persons under the age of 18: 22.5 percent • Persons over the age of 65: 16.2 percent • Households, 2012-2016: 41,106 • Living in the same house as the previous year: 84.8 percent • Median value of owner-occupied units: $131,900 • Percentage of people age 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1 percent • People with disabilities: 9.4 percent • Number of veterans: 7,865 • Individuals below poverty level: 11.1 percent • Median household income: $53,432 • Median age: 41 • Race: white alone, 82.5 percent; black or African American alone, 12.8 percent; American Indian alone, 0.3 percent; Asian alone, 2.2 percent; two or more races, 2.2 percent; Hispanic or Latino, 3.7 percent. *Information provided by the United States Census Bureau, as well as the 2012-2016 American Community Survey.

