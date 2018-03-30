Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Cedric Camper, 20, of Pompano, Fla., was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property on March 26 in connection with a previous report of three vehicles being broken into outside of Planet Fitness on March 4. Tevin J. Marion, 23, of Hamilton, was also charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: Several subjects were believed to be using narcotics in a room at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on March 26 at approximately 7:45 a.m. Police made contact with the suspects, and no drug activity was observed. One of the subjects was previously warned for trespassing and was charged. Johnathan I. Reineke, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male subject sleeping in the post office on March 27 at around 6:20 a.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A complainant advised a neighbor shoved him during an argument on South Main Street on March 26 at 12:30 p.m. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

SUSPICIOUS: A male subject was found sleeping in a vehicle at Speedway on Scott Drive on March 26 at approximately 12:30 p.m. An employee at the business thought the vehicle was abandoned and requested it be towed. Police made contact with the subject sleeping in the vehicle who had pulled over to take a nap. Nothing out of the ordinary was observed, and the business requested nothing further.

An anonymous complainant and witness advised they heard two possible gunshots in the area and then saw a white SUV with a tire on the back leaving the area at a high rate of speed on Sharon Drive on March 27 at 10:20 p.m. The vehicle was stopped. Subjects had fireworks in rear seat, but they denied setting them off. The area was checked, and nothing could be located.

ASSAULT: A male subject reported he was assaulted by another male subject at a residence on the 700 block of Vine Street on March 26 at approximately 6 p.m.

COUNTERFEITING: A subject attempted to pass counterfeit $20 bills at Walmart on March 26 at 7:10 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries on the 100 block of East Main Street on March 26 at approximately 11 p.m.

There was a report of a traffic crash with injuries on the 1200 block of Nicklin Avenue on March 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m. The driver was suspected of OVI. The investigation is pending.

There was a report of a hit skip accident on the 1300 block of Nicklin Avenue on March 26 at 11:45 p.m. The driver was located and cited for leaving the scene of the accident and failure to maintain control.

THEFT: A complainant advised an unknown subject took several items from Walmart before fleeing eastbound in a vehicle on March 27 at around 4 a.m.

An XBox and Playstation were reported missing from a residence on the West Greene Street on March 27 at 2:15 p.m.

A female subject reported her debit card was used to make unauthorized purchases on March 27.

FRAUD: An employee reported a customer who had deposited two empty envelopes into an ATM stamped for $500 each at Unity National Bank of on March 27 at approximately 3 p.m.

SEX OFFENSE: A subject reported a male subject possibly being in possession of child pornography on Covington Avenue on March 27 at 5 p.m.