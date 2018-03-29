Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: There was a report of a purse that was stolen out of a vehicle on the 1500 block of Brook Street overnight between March 22-23. The purse was found at another location on McKinley Avenue by an officer and returned to the victim. Several items were missing from the purse.

A theft was reported at Marathon on West Water Street on March 24 at approximately 8:50 p.m. The case is pending identification of the suspect.

A caller reported his vehicle was stolen from a friend’s residence on the 400 block of Adams Street on March 24 at 8:25 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant reported damage to her vehicle on Plum Street on March 23 between 7:30-8 a.m. The complainant did not see who caused the damage. The complainant assumed it was children due to a bus stop being near her residence.

SCHOOL ISSUE: There was a report an issue involving students at the Piqua High School on March 23 at noon.

There was a report of a student that was out of control and assaulted teachers at Washington Primary School on March 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m. The student was too young for charges. He was picked up by a family member.

There was a report of a possible threat at the Piqua High School on March 23 at approximately 5:30 p.m. The investigation is pending.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to an accident on Deerwood Drive on March 23 at 1 p.m. Dispatch advised an accident occurred between a car and a school bus. No injuries were reported. The at-fault driver was cited for an improper start.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on March 23 at 4:45 p.m. A male subject was cited.

FRAUD: A complainant stated two males came into his business and handed him a counterfeit $100 bill and took off southbound from the store on foot at Piqua Guitar on Main Street on March 23 at around 1:10 p.m. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects at that time.

ASSIST SQUAD: Police responded on an assist squad call for a 28-year-old unresponsive male subject on the 1000 block of Boone Street on March 24 at 6 a.m. The male was found to be deceased. He was released to the coroner for an autopsy.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a telecommunications harassment complaint on Wilshire Drive on March 24 at around noon. A victim stated the suspect was physical with her during a recent argument. The victim stated she has received several texts and phone calls from the suspect, who had used over 20 numbers through the “TextNow” app. The suspect agreed to go to UVMC for a mental health evaluation. Evan M. Grissom, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: An anonymous caller said there were three males, with flashlights, in the alleyway, looking into garages in the area of South Downing and West Grant streets on March 25 at around 3 a.m. The area was checked, and the subjects were not located.

A complainant requested officers check on a vehicle parked in the lot where two subjects were sleeping near the Red Roof Inn and Suites on March 25 at approximately 5 a.m. Police found a male and female sleeping in a vehicle along with several needles. This case is pending.

A male subject received a package from Korea at his residence on Linden Avenue on March 25. The package was not addressed to him or anyone else, just had the address. The package contained counterfeit HGH. The contents were entered into property to be destroyed.

Police were dispatched to a welfare check on the 8900 block of Looney Road where the caller was possibly harassing the victim by having the police sent to her house for false reasons on March 25 at 8 p.m. The investigation is pending.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a subject refusing to leave the property of a residence on the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on March 25 at 12:20 p.m. Once on scene, the subject was warned for trespassing and left the area.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a neighbor complaint on Second Street on March 25 at approximately 3:20 p.m. Neighbors got confrontational with the complainant after he advised he contacted the police to reference the ongoing reckless driving. Suspects were warned with disorderly conduct.

Two neighbors were arguing in the street on Briarcliff Avenue on March 25 at around 10 p.m. They denied any violence and were told to go inside for the night. They agreed to go inside.