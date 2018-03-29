UVMC Sports Medicine gears up for summer programs

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — The UVMC Center for Sports Medicine will offer summer sports performance and injury reduction programs for junior high, high school and collegiate level athletes. All programs begin June 4. Price discounts are offered for early registration before May 1.

Edge Camp, for grades 9-12, collegiate and professional athletes, is based on Premier Performance Edge, which implements current and effective training methods in sports and human performance. Edge uses an outcome based training model focusing on an athlete’s functional ability. Along with assessments that will evaluate an athlete’s speed, power, and agility, the functional assessment will identify areas of weakness and provide a baseline of athletic ability.

The Edge Camp program will be offered at Tippecanoe High School Mondays through Thursdays from 10 to 11:50 a.m. June 4 through July 19. Cost for the program is $225 before May 1 and $275 after May 1.

Edge Camp, Jr. is designed for athletes who will be entering grades 6-8 next school year. It uses the same techniques and philosophy as the Edge program, but is designed with the musculoskeletal differences of younger athletes in mind.

The Edge Camp, Jr. will be offered at Tippecanoe High School Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. June 4 through July 20. Cost is $175 before May 1 and $225 after May 1.

KneeFit is a comprehensive training program specifically designed to improve the dynamic stability of the knee by refining movement patterns when pivoting, cutting, and jumping. It is for those entering grades 7-12 and collegiate athletes.

The KneeFit program will be offered at Troy Junior High School Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 10 a.m. June 4 through July 20. Cost is $175 before May 1 and $225 after May 1.

Registration is required for all programs. To register online, visit UVMC.com/Sports-Medicine/Athletic-Performance-Programs/. To register by phone, call Carefinders at (866) 608-FIND (3463).

For more information, contact the UVMC Center for Sports Medicine at (937) 667-2614 or 440-7152.