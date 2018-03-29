Child wanders off in Brown Township

BROWN TOWNSHIP — A child wandered off and briefly got lost in Brown Township on Wednesday evening before a local resident alerted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

An 8-year-old girl wandered away from her home alone Wednesday evening, following her cats to a property on Lena Palestine Road in Brown Township. A resident found her on his property without any adult supervision on the 10000 block of North Lena Palestine Road at approximately 8:50 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The girl did not know her mother’s name and only called her “mom.” She also did not know her address. Deputies identified and contacted another family member for the girl, who picked her up from the scene.

The girl did not appear to be under any adult supervision at the time she left her home, according to Lord. It is unclear if there were any adults at home or if there was an adult present but asleep at the time of the incident.

“We are conducting an investigation,” Lord said.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed, but Lord said that the case is still open and that they will present the case to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office once they gather the facts of what happen. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will file charges if the prosecutor recommends any.

Found on Lena Palenstine Road

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

