Georgia woman pleads to identity fraud

MIAMI COUNTY — A woman from Atlanta, Ga. pleaded guilty to identity fraud in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Danielle D. Simmons, 37, of Atlanta, Ga., waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to fifth-degree felony identity fraud by way of a bill of information as opposed to an indictment from a grand jury.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) originally charged Simmons on Feb. 6 on southbound Interstate-75 near mile post 77 in Miami County. The OSHP conducted a traffic stop on Simmons for speeding as well as for her vehicle not having a license plate on it, according to court records. Simmons was reportedly found with four fraudulent identity cards, including registration and insurance to the vehicle she was driving.

The OSHP contacted the victim whose name was on the registration and insurance documents, who did not know Simmons. The victim also checked her credit report and found that someone had applied for a loan in her name for a vehicle in Michigan, according to court records.

Simmons’ guilty plea was part of a plea agreement that the state would not file other charges in connection with this incident. Simmons’ attorney Robert Huffman said that he explained to Simmons that Michigan is not bound by this plea agreement, though.

Simmons is facing six to 12 months in prison and/or up to a $2,500 fine. A prison sentence is not mandatory for this charge, though, so Simmons may also be eligible to receive community control.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

