McGuffey Lane, ReFlektion to perform at fair

Staff report

TROY — The Miami County Agricultural Society, along with concert sponsor the Troy Foundation, have announced that McGuffey Lane, along with special guest ReFlektion, have been named to the line-up for this year’s Miami County Fair concert on Sunday, Aug. 12.

McGuffey Lane is a country rock band from central Ohio who has lived up to their Ohio roots playing clubs, concert halls, fairs and festivals. They have toured with Charlie Daniels, the Allman Brothers, The Judds and Marshall Tucker Band. To date they have released 11 CD’s with some of their hits making the country and alternative country chart lists.

“McGuffey Lane is a band that will have everyone singing along with and have you on your feet with hits like ‘People Like You,’ ‘Bartender,’ ‘Long Time Loving You,’ ‘Green Country Mountains’ and more,” according to Roberta Jacobs, entertainment committee chair.

Opening for McGuffey Lane will be Miami County’s ReFlektion. Twins Jared and Justin Younce of Piqua also have line up performances from Nashville, Tenn., to Lake Erie.

Jared and Justin are self-taught musicians, singing and playing an array of instruments from acoustic and electric guitar to the bass, banjo and drums. The duo sings mostly country with a splash of southern rock.

“They bring a unique blend of harmonies brought about by many hours of singing together to develop their talents,” Jacobs said. “Jared and Justin aspire to bring their audiences into their shows in a playful but respectful way. We are excited to bring this family affordable line up to the Miami County Fair on Sunday, August 12.”

The 2018 Miami County Fair will be held Aug. 10-16.

Follow updated fair information at www.miamicountyohiofair.com.