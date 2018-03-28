Additional bridge funding expected

PIQUA — Additional funding is expected from the state for the replacement of a pedestrian bridge at the Piqua city limits that is in need of better accessibility.

In early March, City Manager Gary Huff notified the Piqua City Commission that the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission awarded approximately $995,760 to the city to replace the Great Miami River pedestrian bridge behind the former power plant.

Now, the city is also expected to receive an additional $300,000 from the state’s capital budget to replace that bridge. The state’s capital budget has been approved by the state house and senate and is awaiting approval from Governor John Kasich.

With that funding, the city is expected to receive approximately $1.3 million in funding for this project.

“All this money will go toward the actual bridge construction replacement,” Huff said.

The city approved engineering and design services for the bridge replacement project with LJB, Inc. in May. The project will replace the current pedestrian bridge that leads from the parking lot of the former power plant to the city’s wastewater facilities with a handicap- and bicycle-accessible bridge that will connect at Goodrich Giles Park along County Road 25-A.

The current pedestrian bridge is not ADA compliant or bicycle friendly. By also moving the bridge farther south, it will alleviate commotion behind the wastewater facilities.

The new bridge will be similar to the Robert Shook Memorial Bridge that also crosses the Great Miami River further down the road in the county area.

The city is expected to receive this funding in 2020 or 2021.

“Having that money set aside for that replacement is really nice and should be a real benefit to the community,” Huff said.

$1.3M to go toward bridge replacement

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336