MCRTA offers scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association is providing a $500 book/media supply scholarship to each of two Miami County high school seniors pursuing a college degree or to a current professional continuing a degree.

The scholarship is open to students from the following schools: Bethel, Milton-Union, Bradford, Newton, Covington, Piqua, Miami East, Tippecanoe, Troy and Upper Valley Career Center.

For detailed information, visit your school’s website and let your guidance counselor know your intention to apply for the MCRTA scholarship.

Applications must be completed and received by Miami County Retired Teachers Association by Friday, April 20.

Scholarship recipients will receive their scholarship check at the Miami County Retired Teachers meeting on Monday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

Equinox concert set

TROY — Visit Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, for “A Romp thru Ohio’s Flora & Fauna,” with Jim McCormac.

At 7 p.m., enjoy refreshments while you take in the new exhibit, “Natural Ohio in Photos,” a collection of McCormac’s Ohio images, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary biodiversity found in the Buckeye state.

At 7:15, participants will settle in for his presentation, a pictorial adventure through Ohio’s varied habitats with visits to flora and fauna great and small. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event will support the care and husbandry of the wildlife ambassadors.

McCormac’s photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, June 17.

Museum salutes railroad workers

BRADFORD — Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum will honor present and past railroad workers with history, stories and more regarding the Bradford Junction and railroad history from 2-4 p.m. April 7. The museum is located at 200 N. Miami Ave. in Bradford.

Railroaders and their families are welcome to bring their stories and photographs to share.

The museum has new interactive exhibits that demonstrate the positions on the railroad and artifact interpretation to enjoy.

Any railroader who has never participated is encouraged to contact Marilyn Kosier at (740) 653-2220.