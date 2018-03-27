Brushing up on her technique

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Lori Meyer of Covington concentrates on her painting on Tuesday during a Piqua Arts Council Artist Workshop being held this week at the Apple Tree Gallery. Conducting this week’s workshop is internationally known and multi-award winning artist Tim Saternow. Sixteen artists from as far away as Toledo and Columbus, as well as local artists, are participating in the workshop, which runs through Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Award-winning artist Tim Saternow paints on canvas during a workshop sponsored by the Piqua Arts Council at the Apple Tree Gallery on Tuesday.