Convicted murderer sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County man convicted of murder in 1981, could spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Harry J. Walker Jr., 56, was sentenced to serve 8 years in prison for nine counts of second-degree felony pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor. He also was sentenced to serve five years for five counts of third degree sexual battery. Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered the sentences to be run consecutive to one other for a total of 13 years. That sentencedwill begin after Walker serves his parole violation term which ends in July 2023. The parole violation involved the murder of a Troy woman in 1981. He was sentenced to serve 17 years to life for the crime. Walker served 31 years for the murder and was released in February 2013. The new offenses could trigger the life sentence imposed in the murder offense and will be determined by the state parole board, according to Miami County Assistant Prosector Paul Watkins.

Walker pleaded guilty pleas to 14 counts of second and third-degree felony sex offenses last month.

The victim was known to Walker. The alleged offenses occurred between 2015 to July 2017, according to court records.

Walker read from a letter to the victim who was present in the courtroom. “This is not the first time I’ve apologized to you,” he said. “It wasn’t OK.” Walker then said he hoped the victim would forgive him.

Miami County Victim Witness Lauren Kirk read a letter to the court on behalf of the victim. The victim said she feared Walker would get out and harm a younger relative and said she has suffered nightmares due to the sexual abuse.

Judge Pratt called the case ‘abhorrent and egregious.”

“My duty is to protect the public,” said Pratt. Pratt followed the joint recommendation and stipulated the 13-year sentence to begin following his parole release date in July 2023.

Walker will have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

According to an article dated Oct. 5, 1981, in the Troy Daily News, Walker, then age 20, raped and killed Robyn Clawson, 18, of Troy, and then left her naked body in a farm field off Eldean Road. Walker was later arrested when the farmer found the body in the field. He was sentenced to serve 17 years to life in prison for the conviction the following year.

A relative of Clawson was present during the sentencing.

Harry Walker Jr., 56,