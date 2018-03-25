Troop 295 welcomes new Scouts

PIQUA — Seven scouts from Cub Scout Pack 295 recently crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 295. Prior to crossing over, each Scout earned the Arrow of Light Award, the highest rank in the Cub Scout program.

Shown above are Jacob Jensvold, Dominic Sandison, Owen Quinter, Noah Bishop, Aidan Keener, Jason Davis and Preston King.

Cub Scout Pack 295 and Boy Scout Troop 295 meet at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua. For more information on the Cub Scouts program (kindergarten to age 11), contact Dan Collins at 418-3705. For information on the Boy Scout program (age 11 to 18), contact Billy Hegi at 418-5323.

Beginning in July, girls will be allowed to join the Cub Scout program.