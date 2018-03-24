Riverside to host session on guardianship

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, has partnered with Darke and Preble County Boards of DD to offer a School-to-Adult Life Transition (S.A.L.T.) Series. S.A.L.T. is a free monthly series that provides valuable information, resources and guidance to families of students ages 14-22 with developmental disabilities, helping them navigate the transition from school to adult life.

At S.A.L.T., students are also encouraged to attend their own session called SEA SALT (Students Exploring Adulthood), which takes place at the same time as the parents’ series. At SEA SALT, students participate in activities to help them prepare for their transition to adult life.

The next S.A.L.T. session will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 at Riverside, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. Light refreshments will be provided.

The topic is “Guardianship,” for parents and guardians led by guest speaker Attorney Laura Drake, who will explain the hows and whys of the Guardianship process. At SEA SALT, the topic is “How Do I Make a Good Decision?,” where students will explore the decision-making process needed for daily living. This will be a fun, interactive student workshop, which takes place at the same time as the parents’ SALT session.

To learn more about S.A.L.T., visit www.facebook.com/pg/SALTDarkeMiamiPrebleDD, or contact Dwayne Hall at (937) 440-3026.

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves more than 1,000 people of all ages in Miami County. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. Riverside’s vision is to build a community that supports and values people of ALL abilities. The organization offers service coordination and funding for residential care, adult day services and job training. Riverside also provides case management, early intervention, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs, community housing coordination and other valuable services to people from birth through the end of life.

For more information about Riverside, visit riversidedd.org.