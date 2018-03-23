Freels transferred from jail to hospital

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ludlow Falls man who allegedly killed his wife has been hospitalized and is no longer an inmate at the Miami County Jail.

According to court records, Randy Freels, 57, was transported to the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Care Center in Columbus for treatment and stabilization on March 17. According to records, Freels was a danger to himself in the Miami County Jail and had attempted to commit suicide prior to being transported to the hospital.

Freels allegedly shot and killed his 52-year-old wife, Samantha, in the area of Elleman Road and West State Route 55 in Union Township on Jan. 12.

The treatment and transfer order was granted by Judge William McGregor Dixon Jr. at the request of prosecutors on behalf of the sheriff’s department, according to records.

Last month, a family member filed a civil lawsuit in Miami County Common Pleas Court against Freels.

Anthony Freels, administrator of the estate of his mother, Samantha Freels, filed the lawsuit, dated Feb. 20, seeking monetary compensation for more than $25,000 in a wrongful death suit in civil court. On March 22, Anthony Freels requested a default judgment against Randy Freels due to his failure to respond to the civil suit.

Last week, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered Randy Freels to complete a competency evaluation at the Forensic Psychiatry center for Western Ohio, in Dayton, to determine if he is competent enough to stand trial. Freels has been charged with four felony counts including murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improperly discharging a firearm.

During his arraignment on Jan. 30, Freels entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges. The murder charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a car off the side of the road during poor road conditions. Units on the scene advised the victim was not breathing. Samantha Freels’ vehicle was located in a creek, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Randy Freels was later apprehended by the Special Response Team at his home in the 2000 block of Rangeline Road.

Murder suspect reportedly attempted suicide

