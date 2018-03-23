Artists to offer a ‘taste’ of their crafts

PIQUA — The 24th Annual Taste of the Arts Event on Friday evening, May 11, in downtown Piqua will feature a number of professional artists who will be demonstrating their skills in Main Street storefronts and on the sidewalks, eager to share tips and advice to the festival crowds.

Watercolorist Rusty Harden of Tipp City, a self-taught artist who has painted professionally for 15 years, works in many media, but will be painting with watercolors starting at 6:30 p.m. An energetic and talented lady, she is the owner of the Rusty Harden Art Studio and Boutique located at 110 E. Main St. in downtown Tipp City. In addition to housing her personal studio, this new business venture features a shop offering unique vintage and artisan items, space for community-wide programs and a large fine arts studio where she teaches classes in many media to young and old alike.

“It is a privilege to be invited to Piqua to once again demonstrate for Taste of the Arts. I am honored to be asked,” Harden said.

If pottery creations pique your interest, Mark and Amy McGraw, owners of Artistic Earth Pottery, a teaching studio in downtown Troy, located at 12 E. Canal St. just off South Market Street, will be throwing clay on a potter’s wheel throughout the evening at Taste of the Arts. This couple, formerly of Englewood and now residents of Troy, stepped down from high-powered, stressful jobs in the corporate world to pursue their interests in pottery, which Mark describes as a “total stress-relieving activity.” At their pottery studio in Troy, they offer a variety of classes for children, teens and adults at every skill level, can offer pottery parties for groups and look forward to demonstrating and teaching when they come to Piqua. Look for them outdoors in the alcove of the Apple Tree Gallery store.

Other artists demonstrating during the festival include wood carvers Don Worley and Jim Foster of the Dayton Woodcarver’s Society, quilters from St. Boniface Church, sketching and drawing demos by Megan Hager and Dan Knepper and more. The Arts Council’s photography exhibition will be featured at the Schmidlapp Library and the Piqua Public Library will be hosting the Ohio Watercolor Exhibition during Taste of the Arts.

In addition to these artists, the Taste of the Arts will feature live music by exciting entertainers, will offer great food — taster-size portions of popular menu items from local and area restaurants, and will have a host of children’s and family-focused activities during the 5-9 p.m. extravaganza.

For more information about Taste of the Arts, call Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9335.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_taste-logo-2.jpg Provided photo Watercolor painter Rusty Harden of Tipp City will be among the numerous artists demonstrating their crafts at the Taste of the Arts event in Piqua on Friday, May 11, in downtown Piqua http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_harden.jpg Provided photo Watercolor painter Rusty Harden of Tipp City will be among the numerous artists demonstrating their crafts at the Taste of the Arts event in Piqua on Friday, May 11, in downtown Piqua

Demos planned for annual festival