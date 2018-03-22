Piqua man gets 10 months for random attack

MIAMI COUNTY — James Parsons Jr., 25, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve 10 months in prison for fifth-degree attempted aggravated assault on Monday.

Parsons’ defense counsel John Herndon called Parsons’ criminal record “horrifying,” but asked for the court for leniency due to Parson obtaining a job and other positive strides. Parsons apologized to the court for his actions.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins asked for a prison sentence since Parsons, along with another subject, picked a random person walking down the street and “jumped him.”

Judge Jeannine Pratt listed Parsons’ lengthy record, which she called “disturbing,” before sentencing him to serve 10 months in prison.

“My duty is to protect the public,” she told Parsons.

Parsons was granted seven days of jail credit. Judge Pratt also denied Parsons’ request to report at a later date to inform his employer of his pending prison term.

In other court news:

A Dayton man who stole more than $118,000 from a Tipp City hotel appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Timothy Villasenor, 55, appeared for an arraignment for his community control violations. Villasenor’s attorney, William Daly, entered a denial to all five allegations including failure to pay restitution, supervision fees and court costs, obtain employment, complete substance abuse programming and serve 30 hours of community service. Other allegations include failure to attend Gamblers Anonymous or NA/AA meetings as court ordered as part of his in lieu of conviction conditions.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 5. Villasenor’s bond was continued.

Villasenor entered a guilty plea to third-degree grand theft of embezzling $118,011.62 from the LaQuinta Inn over the span of three years. Villasenor claimed he stole the money to support his addiction to gambling.

Parsons http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_MUGSHOTS_34487822.jpg Parsons

Judge calls subject’s record ‘disturbing’