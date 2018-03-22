Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

AGENCY ASSIST: A complainant advised a house that was on fire the night before was smoking again and possibly on fire on the 200 block of East Main Street on March 18 at 1 a.m. Smoke was located, but no flames were showing. The fire department arrived on scene and addressed the issue.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A female was outside the caller’s residence on Brook Street beating on the back door and cursing at the caller on March 18 at 3:30 a.m. The area was checked, and the female was not located.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to an accident with no injuries on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on March 19 at approximately 10:35 a.m. The caller advised she believed that she may have glanced another vehicle when driving. Upon returning to the location, a parked truck was found to have recent minor damage. Both drivers agreed to sign a crash waiver.

A traffic accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West Water and North College streets on March 19 at 10:40 a.m. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead (ACDA).

There was a traffic crash with no injuries on the 200 block of West High Street on March 19 at approximately 11:15 a.m. A driver was cited.

There was a traffic crash with no injuries in the area of Jean Street and North Sunset Drive on March 19 at 3:30 p.m. A driver was cited.

Police responded to a traffic crash complaint on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on March 20 at approximately 11:10 a.m. The caller advised he was rear-ended in front of his residence. The at-fault driver admitted to rear ending the caller. The at-fault driver was cited with ACDA and given a financial responsibility form.

There was a traffic crash on the 600 block of Westview Drive on March 20 at approximately 1:20 p.m.

There was a minor traffic crash involving two vehicles on the 800 block of Nicklin Avenue on March 20 at approximately 3:40 p.m. The drivers exchanged information and signed a crash waiver.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found on the 900 block of Park Avenue on March 19 at 3:30 p.m.

LITTERING: A complainant advised a vehicle has been throwing cans in his front yard on the 1000 block of Manier Avenue on March 19 at 5 p.m. The plate the complainant provided did not match the vehicle he described and was not a local vehicle. The complainant was advised the incident would be documented.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: An officer responded to a report of an egg that was thrown on the roof of a house on the 1600 block of Dover Avenue on March 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIGHT: There was a report of a mutual fight at the high school on March 20 at 11 a.m. Two students were charged with disorderly conduct.

CIVIL: A complainant reported her vehicle was stolen on the 400 block of South Wayne Street and then stated she sold the vehicle to another party, but did not finish the transaction with the title on March 20. It was determined the vehicle was not stolen, and it was a civil complaint. One of the parties involved had a warrant and was arrested. Adrian L. Williams, 22, of Dayton, was picked up on a warrant for fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

THEFT: Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Family Dollar on March 20 at 5:50 p.m. The suspects were located and arrested. Casey W. Pence, 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and Mathew C. Thompson, 43, of Piqua, was charged with complicity to theft in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Sarena L. Smith, 28, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with a report of officers responding to a verbal argument on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on March 20 at 10:30 p.m.