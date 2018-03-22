Covington BOE honors board president

COVINGTON —The Covington Board of Education surprised their board president, Dr. Dean Pond, with a special honor during their meeting Thursday evening, when they established Pond as the namesake for the board’s new offices.

“Known for his dedication to students and staff of the Covington Exempted Village School District, longtime school board president Dr. Dean Pond will become the namesake for the new board of education offices,” Superintendent Gene Gooding said.

Pond has over 55 years of experience in the education field as a teacher, high school principal, superintendent, college professor, and, most recently, dean of College of Arts, Science, College of Education at Urbana University, from which he is now retired. Pond joined the board of education in 2002 and was appointed as the board’s president in 2010.

“I don’t think he would have let us do this if we asked him, so we didn’t ask him,” Gooding said, explaining how he and the rest of the board were united in honoring Pond.

Gooding said that Pond has been the perfect board president for a superintendent and a treasurer, as Pond has “seen everything and he’s done everything.” The students also come first for Pond, as whenever Gooding comes to Pond with a question or an issue, Gooding said that Pond’s response is always, “What’s best for our kids?”

“There’s nobody I’d rather work with and for,” Gooding said.

A number of Pond’s family members, friends, and colleagues also attended the board meeting to surprise Pond and watch him receive that honor, including one who said, “You cannot go into a school in southwest Ohio that doesn’t know Dr. Dean Pond.”

“I’ve had a great career, and it’s not over,” Pond said while thanking the board. “It’s an honor.”

Outside the new board of education offices will be a commemorative plaque that reads:

To honor Dr. Dean Pond for his 50-plus years of dedication to the students and staff of the Covington Exempted Village School District and to recognize him for his commitment to education, these offices will forever be known as the Dr. W. Dean Pond Board of Education Offices.

In other news:

During the student spotlight portion of their meeting, the board recognized sixth grade student Michael Hagan. Elementary School Principal Josh Long said Hagan was a good role model who “leads by his actions.” Hagan is also involved in band and wrestling. Long said that Hagan has qualified for the junior high school state wrestling tournament, even though he is just in sixth grade. Hagan will be competing in the grade-school state meet soon.

Later in their meeting, the board also discussed the possibility of adding a teacher/staff member spotlight to their meetings. “We’re always looking for ways to honor our staff members,” Gooding said.

Pond spoke in favor of holding a staff/teacher spotlight, adding, “I think we have a great staff.”

Also during their meeting, the board also approved improvements to the high school building in the form of new exterior doors. The board approved a contract with Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corp. to complete the replacement project at a cost of $62,200.

The board also tabled an item on the agenda to authorize for the solicitation of bids for the paving of a gravel parking lot at the high school. The item was tabled to allow for further discussion, but the project is expected to pave the gravel parking lot and add on to the east side of the parking lot. It is also expected to have nine-foot parking spaces.

The board ending their meeting by going into executive session to discuss personnel.

Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Covington Board of Education President Dr. Dean Pond (left) and Covington schools Superintendent Gene Gooding (right) hold a commemorative plaque honoring Pond as the namesake for the new board of education offices. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_Covington-BOE-032118-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Midwest Covington Board of Education President Dr. Dean Pond (left) and Covington schools Superintendent Gene Gooding (right) hold a commemorative plaque honoring Pond as the namesake for the new board of education offices.

Pond made namesake of new board offices

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

