Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

WARRANT: Suzzana M. Epley, 48, of Sidney, was picked up on a warrant on March 16 for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment. Epley was originally charged in connection with a menacing complaint on West High Street on Jan. 1. A victim stated her boyfriend’s ex-wife kept calling and threatening her, according to previous Piqua police reports.

Jonathan N. Thorpe, 21, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging on March 18. Thorpe was originally charged in connection with a criminal damage complaint in the area of College and Young streets on March 7. A subject reported her ex-boyfriend jumped on her vehicle and caused damage to it, according to previous police reports.

THEFT: Cameron M. Huggins, 20, of Piqua, and Kazzlin A. Williams, 21, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a report of a theft at Walmart on March 16.

Joshua D. Williams, 34, of Piqua, was picked up on charges of first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on March 16 in connection with a reported theft at Elder Beerman on March 13.

A subject reported two unknown male subjects took items from his unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Second Street on March 17 at 12:40 p.m.

A pack of cigarettes and a LG Straight Talk cell phone were taken from an unlocked vehicle at Walmart on March 17 between 12-12:45 p.m.

DISORDERLY: While on patrol, an officer noticed a male subject acting in a disorderly manner in the area of East Ash and North Main streets on March 17 at 11:50 p.m. Allan C. Cameron, 35, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Police responded to a call referencing a juvenile male possibly intoxicated, not able to walk, and laying on the sidewalk in the area of Broadway and Boone Street on March 18 at 5 p.m. A male juvenile was located and cited for disorderly conduct. The male juvenile was transported to UVMC for a medical evaluation.

HIT SKIP: There was a hit skip traffic accident reported on the 200 block of McKinley Avenue on March 17 at 6:15 p.m.

An unknown vehicle ran into a road closed sign causing the sign to fall over and hit a parked SUV on the 200 block of North Wayne Street on March 17 at 7:10 p.m.

MENACING: There was a report of an unknown male subject threatening another male subject at Rose’s Variety Store on March 17 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Police spoke with one involved party who advised after he called 911, the other male stated he just wanted to talk and then left the area in a silver sedan. The other party was not located.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer responded to a call referencing a juvenile male acting unruly in his residence on Spring Street on March 19 at 12:20 a.m. The male juvenile was cited for unruly juvenile.