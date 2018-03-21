Kite flying event coming to WACO

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will off the annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly on Sunday, April 29, from noon to 3 p.m. at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Children 15 and younger who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Families are also invited to bring picnic lunches, watch the competition, and bring and fly their own non-competition kites. For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly.

The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center, under the leadership of Director Nancy Royer, will also be open conducting tours and accepting donations in connection with this event. The Air Museum offers the history of the WACO Aircraft Company, formerly based in Troy, which was once the world’s largest manufacturer of civilian aircraft and a major contributor to the American war effort during World War II. Vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6.

For more information, contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542.