Piqua man pleads guilty to rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man entered a guilty plea to first-degree felony rape in a change of plea hearing on Wednesday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Dylan Cost, 21, entered the plea of guilty to a new bill of information charging him with one count of first-degree felony rape. Cost appeared with public defense attorney Stephen King. Judge Jeannine Pratt presided over the hearing.

King informed the court an agreement with the state had been reached to dismiss the grand jury indictment which could have carried a life sentence. Upon sentencing, the state will dismiss an additional count of first-degree rape. The new bill of information removes the victim’s age, a minor in this case, specification.

Cost could face five to 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The sentence is mandatory and he is ineligible for early or judicial release. He also will be subject to serve a mandatory five years of post-release control.

He will be labeled a Tier III sex offender and will have to register every 90 days for a lifetime.

Cost was charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape last August.

According to the Piqua Police Department, Cost admitted to touching and having sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 10. The incidents reportedly took place at a private residence on the 100 block of Mound Street and lasted over the course of a year. It is unknown how many times Cost’s alleged sexual contact with the victim occurred.

Cost was evaluated for competency and the court found him competent to stand trial in previous court hearings. He was found to have a mental defect during the competency screenings.

Cost will be sentenced on April 30 by Judge Pratt.

In other news:

The man accused of throwing a cup of blood in the face of a correction’s officer requested a continuance to complete a second mental evaluation on Wednesday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Defense counsel Jay Lopez requested the continuance for Tyler Sharp, 25, of Troy, to undergo a second opinion and evaluation to determine Sharp’s level of competency at the time of the offense and if he is competent enough to stand trial.

Judge Christopher Gee presided over the hearing and granted the continuance.

Sharp entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains in Miami County Jail.

21-year-old must register as sex offender for life