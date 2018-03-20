Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident with no injuries reported on the 8700 block of North County Road 25-A on March 14 at approximately 7:30 a.m. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Police responded to an accident with no injuries on the Ash Street overpass on March 15 at 2:25 p.m. The at-fault driver admitted that he ran into the rear of the vehicle in front of him. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a traffic crash on the 600 block of South Wayne Street on March 15 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

There was a traffic crash in the area of North Sunset Drive and Park Avenue on March 15 at 4:20 p.m. A driver was cited.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised three motorcycles were stolen from his rear detached garage on the 600 block of South Wayne Street on March 14 at approximately 1:10 p.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A vehicle struck a parked car and fled the scene on the 800 block of Brook Street on March 14 at 6:40 p.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A male subject overdosed on heroin or a heroin-like drug at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on March 14 at 7:30 p.m. The male was taken to UVMC by EMS.

A caller said she was threatened by an old friend while sitting in her car on the 600 block of South Main Street on March 14 at 11:25 p.m. She claimed that the old friend has been causing issues. After talking to the other party, it was determined the caller was threatened after driving to the other person’s house to fight them. Due to conflicting stories, no charges filed, and they were told to stay away from each other.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault at the junior high school on March 15 at 1:20 p.m. A male juvenile offender, 15, was charged with fifth-degree felony assault and fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

WARRANT: A capias warrant was issued for Tamara Brown, 30, of Piqua, for fifth-degree felony drug possession on March 15.

Joshua K. Danner, 34, of Sidney, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence on March 15.

Jack L. Heveran, 28, address unknown, was picked up on a warrant first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing on March 15.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found lying in the street on South Roosevelt Avenue on March 16.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched on a theft complaint to Madison Avenue on March 16 at 1:15 p.m. A victim stated someone went through her two unlocked vehicles and took items.

An officer responded to a call referencing a theft at Walmart that occurred earlier in the day on March 16. Two female subjects were believe to be involved. This investigation is pending.

CIVIL DISPUTE: A caller reported a male subject at a residence attempting to break in on the 700 block of Cherry Street on March 16 at 7:40 p.m. The male was found to be the caller’s husband who was trying to retrieve property from the residence. The male was also served with a protection order by a deputy. The male gathered some property and left the residence. The male was advised that he was not to return to the residence now that he had been served with the protection order.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject banging on the front door to a residence on the 100 block of West Grant Street on March 16 at 10 p.m. The male subject admitted to being intoxicated. The male subject was located and cited for disorderly conduct. The male was transported to the Miami County Jail for holding. Steven D. Jones, 47, of Piqua, was cited with disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.