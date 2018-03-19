Spring planting

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Henry Crowe, right, plants vegetables in the Garden Tribe School Garden near Piqua Central Intermediate School on Monday. Crowe, a fifth-grade student, and his school mates, with guidance from Miami County Master Gardeners planted a variety of vegetables that will be cared for and harvested by students.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Henry Crowe, right, plants vegetables in the Garden Tribe School Garden near Piqua Central Intermediate School on Monday. Crowe, a fifth-grade student, and his school mates, with guidance from Miami County Master Gardeners planted a variety of vegetables that will be cared for and harvested by students.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU