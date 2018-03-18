Proposed city code changes on commission agenda

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be returning to old business during their next meeting Tuesday evening, hearing the third and second readings of two proposed ordinances recommending changes to the Piqua Municipal Code.

The commission will first hear the third reading and vote on an ordinance with proposed changes to the language of storm water management in the Piqua Municipal Code.

The updated language includes regulations of illicit discharge and construction site specifications. Illicit discharge, according to the ordinance, is defined as any discharge to a municipal storm sewer that is not entirely composed of storm water. Exceptions to that definition include discharges resulting from firefighting activities and other discharges authorized under a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

The commission will then hear the second reading of an emergency ordinance updating cart fees at the Echo Hills Golf Course.

The cart fees will increase by $1 for the fees for rentals for 18 and nine holes, and by $10 for the fees in regard to the 18-hole value coupon and the nine-hole value coupon, according to the proposed ordinance.

This increase is expected to generate between $6,000 to $8,000 annually, according to Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple. Cart fees have not been changed since 2009.

At the commission’s previous meeting, the commission approved leasing 36 new golf carts for the golf course. The lease agreement was with Century Equipment, Inc. & VGM Financial Services at an annual cost of approximately $34,303, with a grand total cost of approximately $137,212.

As for new legislation on the agenda, the commission will only be considering two resolutions.

The commission will vote on authorizing the purchase of three new rescue tools for the Piqua Fire Department as part of their equipment replacement program. According to the staff report, the fire department is seeking to replace their old extrication tools, which are over 30 years old.

The new tools include a rescue ram, electro-hydraulic cutter, and electro-hydraulic spreader. The purchase order is with Finley Fire Equipment Co., Inc., and the cost is not to exceed $26,113.

The commission will also vote on a one-year lease agreement with the Piqua Youth Baseball and Softball Association. The lease agreement will allow the organization to use baseball fields at Pitsenbarger Park.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336