Fire on Main Street under investigation

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department responded to a house fire on East Main Street early Saturday morning where the structure was completely engulfed in flames, and now that fire is under investigation.

The report of the fire came to the Miami County Dispatch Center at 2:50 a.m., and police and fire personnel responded to the 200 block of East Main Street in Piqua to find a house engulfed in flames. Two fire engines and a medic from the Piqua Fire Department responded to the scene and began working to extinguish the fire.

The two-story brick house was believed to have been abandoned for at least a year, according to the Piqua Fire Department. There were no reports of injuries or of anyone inside the vacant house during the fire.

The loss of property was estimated at $55,000.

The Piqua Fire Department also received assistance from Covington Fire and Rescue along with the Fletcher Fire Department.

Fire personnel are still on scene, and there is a fire investigation under way to determine the cause of the fire.