Trotwood man sentenced for death threats

MIAMI COUNTY — A Trotwood man was sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court this week for making death threats to his former landlord.

Geovannis O. Barber, 41, was sentenced to one year of probation for one count of first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and for additional charges of first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, Barber was originally charged in December 2017 for texting death threats and other threats of harm to the victim over civil matters, including alleged non-payment of rent and car payments. Barber also reportedly continued to send threats to the victim after being charged.

• Marcus A. Paris, 42, of Findlay, was sentenced to one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in municipal court this week.

Paris was charged in connection with a report of a subject crashing and fleeing the scene on foot on the 900 block of West North Street on Feb. 5 at 7 a.m. Paris was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident on public roads or highways, first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension, and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with this incident. The charge of failure to stop after an accident was dismissed, and the charge of driving under suspension amended down to driving in violation of a license restriction.

• Deangelo Edmonds, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in municipal court this week. Additional charges of first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools were dismissed.

• Aaron N. Anderson, 37, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Brian P. Dull, 35, of Greenville, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Alisa K. Fitzwater, 51, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Eric Johnston, 30, of Dayton, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Tristan L. Meek, 18, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Joseph T. Ogle, 55, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Ricky R. Williams, 27, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Alvina R. Bailey, 30, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Richard Swallow, 61, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Angela M. Croy, 38, of Lima, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kyle D. Lindley, 20, of Piqua, received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted offenses involving underage persons, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor offenses involving underage person.

• Crystal S. Litton, 38, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Abigayle N. Poling, 21, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

