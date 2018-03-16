Chamber head retiring

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce President R. Scott Miller has announced plans to retire from his position by July 1, and now the chamber is seeking a new president.

Miller announced his plans to retire to the chamber’s board and executive committee this week. Miller is not leaving the position for another job elsewhere, but rather he has decided to spend more time with his family.

“Everything in life happens for a reason and sometimes we are faced with making decisions based upon lessons learned from life-changing events,” Miller said. “This past year, I have been affected by several incidents that compelled me to think about life. After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire and resign as president of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce effective July 1, 2018.”

Miller said that he enjoys his position at the chamber, it is just time for him to spend more time with his family. His wife, Kim, has been retired for approximately nine years from Piqua City Schools, working for 20 years teaching first and second grades before finishing her career as a media specialist at the junior high school. Together, they have three daughters and eight grandkids.

“This has not been an easy decision, but one that I know is right for my family and me. It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your president for nearly four years,” Miller said. “Many exciting things are happening in Piqua. I leave with satisfaction and pride that in some small way, I have made a positive difference in the organization and community.”

The chamber has created a search committee to help find the next president, and Miller plans to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

“I will remain committed in the next four months to ensure the continued strength and growth of the chamber as I have in the past,” Miller said.

In addition to spending four years as the chamber’s president, Miller previously worked as the executive director of the Northern Miami Valley Red Cross for 23 years. Before that, he was the manager of the former Piqua East Mall and a program director at the Miami County YMCA.

The chamber is currently accepting resumes for the president position, which is described as the executive administrative officer responsible for implementing and achieving the objectings of the board of the directors, which include the coordination of the chamber’s programs, membership services for approximately 330 members, organizational structure and procedures, training and supervision of staff, and more with an annual budget of $275,000.

The president also must reside within the 45356 zip code.

For more information or the full job posting, visit piquaareachamber.com.

New presidential candidates sought

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

